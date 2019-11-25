Get ready to ride the capital

The cycling event Ride the Capital is back again with its winter edition on December 1. Cyclists are invited to ride through Nicosia in groups and all levels of cyclist are encouraged to join with two different routes for different abilities.
The first is a free family route but it’s not limited to families only. The ride has been crafted by the Nicosia Tourism Board and the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia (from where it will start at 10am) to embrace the historical context of the city and to provide a unique experience through the streets of Nicosia.
The ride will include stops at cultural and historical places of interest where a professional tourist guide will provide information. Each stop will be linked to an exhibit from the collections of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia.
More confident cyclists up for a challenge can go for the expert route that will cut through three of the highest peaks of the Nicosia district. It will start from the Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre at 7.30am and head to Madari peak then Papoutsa and finally Kionia peak. The day will finish around 4pm back at the Lakatamia Amphitheatre.
For this route, cyclists should be prepared for some steep climbing gradients and should be up for a long-distance ride. Two support cars will be following the group. Hot beverages, fruit and energy bars will be offered at each of the breaks. To participate, cyclists must register and pay a €20 fee. Visit http://www.visitnicosia.com.cy/ride-the-capital to register.
The cyclists’ team of the Home for Cooperation will accompany the participants and for the family route, they will offer three places for people with disabilities or limited mobility and one place on a tandem bike for people with limited sight.
