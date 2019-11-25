November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Girl seen pressing crossing button before she was killed by car

By Gina Agapiou00
Flowers left on the road near where the girl was killed

Police said on Monday they had additional evidence that a 10-year-old girl who had died after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing had pressed the button for cars to stop before entering the road.

Nelina Fakliska died on Friday after she was hit by a car driven by 70-year-old woman at 2.30pm on a pelican crossing on Tassos Papadopoulos Street in Paphos.

She was rushed to Paphos hospital where she was treated by doctors but died later that day.

A driver who had driven past the pedestrian crossing told police the light had turned orange behind him, just before the red light came on.

The man said he saw the accident from his rearview mirror when he stopped at the next traffic lights.

The girl’s grandfather, who had accompanied her to the crossing, also said he saw her pressing the button and the red light coming on before she started walking towards the other side of the road.

Police asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against the 70-year-old, but their request was declined.

The court argued it was unnecessary since the woman had suffered a nervous breakdown after the incident.

Meanwhile specialists were sent to the girl’s school on Monday, to provide support to her classmates and her 8-year-old brother.

Fakliska’s friends also laid flowers and lit up candles at crossing where the young girl died.

The 10-year-old’s funeral will take place on Tuesday at 2.30pm at Panayia Pantanassa Church.

 

