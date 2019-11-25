November 25, 2019

Guns N’ Roses Experience to rock Larnaca

An upcoming event at Savino Live promises an experience almost as electrifying as the American hard rock band. The Larnaca live music venue will welcome a show paying tribute to the legendary Guns N’ Roses on December 1.

International touring act Guns N’ Roses Experience will bring the iconic days of the band to life. As the biggest and most in-demand GNR tribute band in Europe, these guys are said to have the only singer able to deliver the exact same vocal style and stage show as Axl Rose and the only Axl impersonator in the world whose piano skills almost touch those of original musician.

Their passionate show promises to capture the spirit of the original band’s live performances. The Guns N’ Roses Experience put on a two-hour show covering all the classics including Welcome To The Jungle, November Rain, Sweet Child O’ Mine, Paradise City, Mr Brownstone and much more.

“Nobody does it better,” says their website and in the UK, they are a top tribute band. Marc Canter, the official biographer for Guns N’ Roses said that the “Guns N’ Roses Experience are authorised to exclusively use the reckless road name.”

The tribute band was originally meant to perform on November 30 and tickets for that date will be valid for the December 1 show.

 

Guns N’ Roses Experience

UK’s top tribute act honouring American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses perform a two-hour live set. December 1. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 9pm. €15. Tel: 99-860304

