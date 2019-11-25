November 25, 2019

Hottest bag trends of AW19

Undated Handout Photo of Dorothy Perkins Black Diamante Boarder Cross Body Bag, £21 (was £30); Silver Mesh Dress, £19.76 (was £26), available from Dorothy Perkins.PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

The finishing touch to any outfit, a handbag is a wardrobe must-have, whatever the season.

And for this autumn/winter, you’re spoilt for choice, with everything from glitzy party clutches to furry shoulder bags for everyday wear.

Inspired by the catwalks, here are the five bag trends you need to know about…

 

Mini bags

The biggest bag trend of AW19 is actually… the smallest. Just when you thought designer handbags couldn’t get any tinier, Jacquemus came out with a micro top handle bag so small that it fits in your palm.

Practical? No, of course not, but that’s not the point. These darling little things are for those nights when all you need to carry with you is your phone, keys and lipstick.

 

Boxy bags

As the sportswear trend has reached its peak, we’ve seen a reaction to all those casual clothes with the arrival of shiny, boxy bags on the catwalk – it’s a bit like carting around a vanity case or jewellery box.

The antithesis of the slouchy hobo bag, these straight-edged beauties should always be teamed with your festive finery.

 

Croc bags

At Bottega Veneta, Chloe and Lanvin, luxe croc has taken over from boring old leather in the accessories department, with shiny bags in bright hues and interesting shapes.

A mini croc bag is ideal for evening, while a mid-sized bucket bag is more practical for daytime.

 

Oasis Faux Fur Tote Bag, £40; Roll Neck Knit Jumper, £28.80 (was £36); Knitted Skirt, £28 (was £35), available from Oasis. PA Photo/Handout.

Fuzzy bags

While designer brands are lining up to declare they’ll no longer use real fur, the faux stuff is all over the catwalks, with fun fluffy bags in teddy bear textures.

A furry bag elevates a cosy winter outfit, giving your usual jeans, jumper and wool coat combo a fashion-forward edge.

 

Maxi bags

Does the absurdity of the micro bag trend make you want to roll your eyes and shake your head?

Fear not, because at the other end of the accessories spectrum you’ve got the likes of Lanvin and Proenza Schouler making the case for extra-large bags, so you can tote around all your essential belongings (and probably some non-essentials too) and still be on-trend.

