November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Husband jailed for murder attempt on wife

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Limassol criminal court sentenced a 47-year-old Sri Lankan national to six and a half years in jail on Monday after finding him guilty of attempting to murder his estranged 50-year-old wife.

The man was arrested at Larnaca airport on July 30 when he was trying to leave Cyprus and return to Italy where he lives.

The attack took place in Zakaki, Limassol on July 29.

The 47-year-old stabbed his wife in the face and the stomach after going to her house to discuss their divorce. He then fled the scene.

 

Related posts

Minister pledges to intensify efforts to curb domestic violence

Gina Agapiou

Leaders urged to show the political courage to take ‘the final step’

George Psyllides

Olive tree planted in memory of Natalie Christopher

Gina Agapiou

Disturbed, burglars attack home owner

Gina Agapiou

My son’s extradition is heartbreaking, says mother

Jonathan Shkurko

35-year-old arrested over child pornography

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign