Interpol appeals for help tracking down Cypriot killer on day marking violence against women

By George Psyllides0136
Panayiotis Netziati

Coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Interpol on Monday appealed for help to track down eight men wanted around the world including Cyprus, for murder and other crimes against women.

The eight include two wanted by Russia and one each from Denmark, Norway, Ukraine, Brazil, Cyprus and the United States.

Six of the cases involved murders, while sexual violence, grievous bodily injury resulting in death, abduction and rape were also among the charges.

Cyprus is seeking Panayiotis Netzati, 44, a convicted killer and rapist who managed to escape from prison in 2007 a couple of months into his sentence.

The fugitive was found guilty on August 7, 2007 of the murder and rape of his ex-partner in Ayia Napa in August the previous year. He was sentenced to life imprisonment but on October 14 of the same year he managed to escape along with another inmate.

Interpol said in a statement that one in two women killed worldwide was murdered by a partner or family member, while one in three women and girls experience violence in their lifetime.

“The appeal … is a stark reminder of how women and girls universally experience violence and abuse across the world,” it said, adding that the suspects were all subject to Interpol red notices, which ask authorities worldwide to detain subjects.

