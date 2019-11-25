November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man extorted flat from family who owed €1,500

By George Psyllides00

A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody for five days on Monday on suspicion of extorting cash and a flat from a man and his mother in return for a €1,500 loan he had given them.

The court heard that a 27-year-old had borrowed €1,500 from the suspect in 2016 who allegedly demanded €45,000 as repayment.

The 27-year-old initially paid €500 every month but when he no longer couldn’t make the payments, he was threatened by the suspect to the point that his mother was forced to transfer ownership of her flat in 2018 as repayment.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with usury and extortion.

Related posts

AG says still no need for him to be involved in ‘spy van’ case

Staff Reporter

Berlin Talks – LIVE

Evie Andreou

Eight Kapnos buses torched in apparent transport bid dispute (Updated)

George Psyllides

Wanted man

Staff Reporter

Interpol appeals for help tracking down Cypriot killer on day marking violence against women

George Psyllides

Leaders urged to show the political courage to take ‘the final step’

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign