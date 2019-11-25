November 25, 2019

Man reports he was abducted and attacked

A permanent resident of Cyprus told police on Sunday afternoon that he had been abducted, attacked and robbed.

At 3.10 the man went to the Pissouri police station and said while he was at a petrol station earlier in the afternoon where he had arranged to meet a woman another car approached him and two men got out.

He said the two men then roughly pulled him from his own car, hit him with their hands, shoved him back into his car with which they then drove him to an open area in Pissouri.

The women he had arranged to meet followed them in the other car.

When they got to the field, he said they took him out of his car, beat him up and took several personal items and some cash from him before all three fled in the other car.

He was taken to Limassol general hospital where doctors said he had bruises on various parts of the body. He was treated and released.

