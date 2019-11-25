November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister pledges to intensify efforts to curb domestic violence

By Gina Agapiou00
Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou

Over 2,500 phone calls were made to the group tasked with handling domestic violence in 2018, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the international day for eliminating violence against women, Emilianidou declared the launch of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

“Family violence is a matter that concerns us all, therefore preventing, tackling and eliminating all forms of violence through effective, coordinated government policies and practices including the public, constitutes our top priorities,” she said.

She said that the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family (Spavo) received 2,502 phone calls from victims of domestic violence last year.

The labour minister highlighted the importance of her ministry’s collaboration with Spavo. In December 2017 the ministry signed a collaboration protocol with Spavo to take initiatives to prevent, support and protect victims of domestic violence.

Part of this collaboration is the upcoming Woman’s House which will function as an interdisciplinary centre for female victims of violence, with trained professionals from various specialties to provide appropriate support and treatment to victims and their families.

The Woman’s House was approved by the cabinet in January and in June labour ministry agreed that Spavo would handle this programme.

The labour minister said the government would intensify efforts to fight domestic violence.

Related posts

Leaders urged to show the political courage to take ‘the final step’

George Psyllides

Olive tree planted in memory of Natalie Christopher

Gina Agapiou

Disturbed, burglars attack home owner

Gina Agapiou

My son’s extradition is heartbreaking, says mother

Jonathan Shkurko

35-year-old arrested over child pornography

Jonathan Shkurko

Lute expected to meet negotiator Mavroyiannis

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign