November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Olive tree planted in memory of Natalie Christopher

By Gina Agapiou0221

An olive tree was planted on the Pentadaktylos mountain in memory of Natalie Christopher on Sunday afternoon.

The symbolic act took place during a bi-communal networking visit of NGOs on Sunday to the north hosted by the Turkish Cypriot Biologists Association and co-organised by Civic Space Team and Cyprus Girls Can Initiative.

Around 50 people from different NGOs such as Friends of the Earth and Green Action Group from the north took part in the event.

A member of Cyprus Girls Can and a friend of Natalie Christopher’s gave a small speech saying “I am sure she would have loved it. Olive trees are a symbol of peace and are connected with the sun.”

The gesture was followed by a minute’s silence.

Natalie Christopher was a runner and triathlete who founded the Cyprus Girls Can Initiative to promote sports to local girls and women.

Christopher died at the beginning of August this year while on holiday on the Greek island of Ikaria with her Greek Cypriot partner. On the day of their departure from the island, Christopher went for a jog alone and was found dead two days later in 20-metre ravine.

She was born in London and graduated from Oxford university. The 34-year-old astrophysicist was living in Cyprus with her partner. She was also heavily involved in bi-communal activities in Cyprus.

 

