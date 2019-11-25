November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Recalled teddy bear

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

The state health services on Monday recalled a stuffed teddy bear from the market citing risk of choking due to possible ingestion of small pieces that can be detached from the toy.

The teddy was sold by PAS TOYS LTD and has been withdrawn from the market.

Anyone who bought the product are urged to return it to the shop they bought it from.

The toy’s details:

Model WCH6829-8, made in China

Barcode: 6906510856707

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Finance minister presents bill to establish deputy innovation ministry

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Teen suffers serious burns in suspected torture case

Evie Andreou

Girl seen pressing crossing button before she was killed by car

Gina Agapiou

More police and judges a priority, says justice minister

Elias Hazou

Man extorted flat from family who owed €1,500

George Psyllides

AG says still no need for him to be involved in ‘spy van’ case

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign