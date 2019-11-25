November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teen suffers serious burns in suspected torture case

By Evie Andreou00

A 21-year-old Greek Cypriot man was arrested in Limassol on Monday on suspicion of physically abusing an 18-year-old Romanian man who is now in serious condition at the Nicosia general hospital’s burns treatment clinic.

The 18-year-old was examined by a state pathologist and was found to have serious burn injuries on various parts of his body. The burns were caused by a lighter.

The 18-year-old’s condition is serious but stable.

No further information was given.

The 21-year -old, who is to be taken in court on Tuesday for a remand hearing, is being investigated for kidnap with the aim of causing grievous bodily harm, torture, inhumane and humiliating treatment, death threats and indecent assault.

 

