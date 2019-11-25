November 25, 2019

The UNSG should stop flogging a dead horse and focus on Athens and Ankara

By CM Reader's View
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres should start directing all his efforts towards Athens and Ankara

And round and round we interminably go with the charade which goes by the name of the Cyprus problem. Ironically it’s the not the ‘problem’ per se which is the actual problem: that actually lies with the collective political establishments of the two communities who have neither the gumption nor goodwill to seriously address the issues and sort the matter out.

Anastasiades has reverted to type. When in opposition or on the sidelines of power, all GC politicians express a willingness to resolve the problem. When they actually obtain that power, they baulk at carrying out any meaningful dialogue and instead engage in puerile grandstanding and general time-wasting tactics. There’s also the Greek dimension with the president of the day always running off to Athens for meaningless consultations which reaffirm support to carry on doing nothing. On the other side, the TCs are hamstrung by big brother Turkey breathing down their necks.

In short, a home-grown solution will NEVER be attained and to this end Guterres should cease his flogging the dead horse of looking for one exclusively on the island. Instead, he needs to focus on Athens and Ankara and get the respective ‘mothers’ to bang heads together. Until and unless he does so, this merry-go-round of nothingness will continue ad infinitum.

In any case, a potential agreement would only cement the status quo as too much water has passed under the proverbial bridge and there’s no going back to what it was prior to the summer of 1974. All those so-called ‘patriots’ who think otherwise, clinging on to the mantra of the ‘long struggle’, trumpeting that the Turkish state is about to implode or that the EU are going to ride to the rescue, are seriously deluded.

