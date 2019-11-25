November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Traffic light maintenance in Nicosia and Larnaca

By Staff Reporter019

Police on Monday announced traffic light maintenance works leading to road closures in Larnaca and Nicosia.

The works started on Monday and are expected to finish this Friday, taking place daily at 8am to 2pm.

On Monday and Tuesday, the works will affect the Kophinou roundabout area, while the following two days the works will take place near Kalo Chorio roundabout and on Friday near the Pyla/KOT roundabout.

During the works, the hard shoulder will close for 50-150 metres and traffic directed into the adjacent lane.

Works on replacing the traffic lights in Strovolos and Nicosia areas are also ongoing until Friday in between the morning and afternoon rush hours.

In Strovolos, works will take place in Strovolos avenue at the junction with Kantaras street and at the Akropoleos avenue junction with Koritsas and October28th street, while in Nicosia the works will take place in the junction of Ayios Andrea with Pouliou Kapota street.
Drivers are asked to drive slowly and carefully, while keeping a safe distance from the vehicles in front.

 

Staff Reporter

