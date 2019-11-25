November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Two die after thunderstorms sweep across western Greece

By Reuters News Service00
Antirio

Two people drowned after their moored sailing boat sank in western Greece as the country was lashed with torrential rain and thunderstorms, coast guard officials said early on Monday.

The storms hit western Greece over the weekend causing flooding and disruption to transport.

“The boat of the two missing persons sank from the strong winds at the pier of Antirio town,” a coast guard official told Reuters. They were later retrieved dead.

Parts of the national road network to the Peloponnese peninsula were cut off to traffic because of extensive flooding, police officials said.

The Greek civil protection service had urged municipal authorities to be on the alert. The fire department received dozens of calls to pump water from premises while schools in the broader Athens region were to open two hours later on Monday because of the severe weather conditions.

The country’s meteorological services say the severe weather was expected to move eastward before waning by Monday night.

Related posts

Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

Reuters News Service

Landslide democratic win in HK election raises pressure on city’s leader

Reuters News Service

Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race

Reuters News Service

PM Johnson says: I have a ‘radical agenda’ for UK

Reuters News Service

Small plane crashes in eastern Congo, killing at least 24

Reuters News Service

Two dead after massive floods hit southeastern France

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign