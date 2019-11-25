November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wanted man

By Staff Reporter00
Greek national Marios Vrisakis

Greek national Marios Vrisakis, age 30, is wanted by the police in connection with an assault and robbery case took place in November 2 in Yermasogia area, Limassol.

Whoever has any information to help locate the suspect should contact Yermasogia CID at 25-805320 or 25-805302, their nearest police station, or the citizens’ line at 1460.

Staff Reporter

