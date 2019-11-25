November 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Who can deny a Cyprus, made in Cyprus, by Cypriots?

By CM Reader's View02

Well said, Mr. Riza; thank-you.

Let the Greek Community find themselves seated and waiting in the Communal Chamber, this time, for the Turkish Community, both there to take their places, to represent their needs, as communities. Let the Turkish Cypriots fill their, empty, seats in the Legislature so that as Cypriots they too can demonstrate and defend their respect for Universal Principals and a Cypriot way.

Intentions count: this time for Cyprus.

Constitutional reform, bettering ourselves, is entirely possible to view as a matter of the two Communities, not as an issue of Sovereignty, but as an internal matter within their Chamber. If they presented unanimously to the Legislature, their consideration, as to the social needs of Persons: their powers in representing Cypriots as distinct identities, a recognition respect and accommodation of minorities that live among them, and territorial jurisdictions, this is a strong basis from which Cypriots as Cypriots may sit to reform their State.

RW

