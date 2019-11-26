November 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A dance festival with No_Body

By Eleni Philippou013

The 11th NO_BODY Dance, Motion & Performing Arts Festival will take place from Saturday to Sunday at the Nicosia Dance House.

The festival is included on the EFFE map of European festivals. This year the festival celebrates 11 years of operation and continues the new form of presentation launched in 2017 and loved by audiences and artists under the name: no _body festival / MOVING ON!

The festival is split into two parts; performances and something called Move 5. As its name suggests, Performance is about team performances, with the participation and collaboration of choreographers, dancers and other body-centred artists, while Move 5 is a new form where artists have the ability of a five-minute expression, centred on the idea of body and movement.

10 artists will be part of the Move 5 aspect, while another six will hold performances.

 

No_Body Dance, Motion and Performing Arts

Festival with dancers and artists holding performances. November 30-December 1. Nicosia Dance House, Nicosia. €6-8. Tel: 22-780960, 7000-5035 Tickets are available from DanceHouse Lefkosia. For more details contact [email protected] or [email protected]

 

 

