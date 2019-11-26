November 26, 2019

British MEP calls for actions against Cyprus at European Parliament

By Jonathan Shkurko

British Liberal Democrat MEP Phil Bennion made a call at the European Parliament on Tuesday for action against Cyprus regarding the mismanagement of the solid waste management facility in Pentakomo, located in the Limassol District.

Bennion’s action come as a result of the Ministry of Transport’s discovery of significant deviations from contractual obligations in the construction and operation of the aforementioned solid waste management facility, including reports of illegal landfilling.

Pentakomo has a problem with solid waste which is too wet despite attempts to dry it and does not meet specifications, meaning much of the rubbish cannot be burnt, Xenios Agathacleous from the office of the environment commissioner confirmed to Cyprus Mail back in February 2019.

The ministry’s latest findings confirm that the operation of the site is a threat to the environment and to public health.

Bennion submitted a list of questions to the European Parliament asking whether the European Union is going to file a complaint against Cyprus regarding the illegal and discriminatory practices that occur at the facility.

He also raised doubts about the reasons why the project was awarded financial assistance from the EU Cohesion Fund despite it being in contravention of the technical specifications of the tender.

Finally, Bennion asked whether the Commission intends to take steps to resolve the major waste management issue in Cyprus.

 

