November 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies in nursing home fire

By Staff Reporter00
file photo

A 66-year-old man has died in a fire at a nursing home in the district of Famagusta on Monday evening, police said.

The fire at the Elpida nursing home in Dherynia broke out just before 10pm, according to the fire service.

It was put out shortly afterwards, as the man was rushed to hospital with multiple burns.

Preliminary examination of the scene showed that the fire appeared top have been caused by a cigarette. The fire service

Staff Reporter

Related posts

President gives stakeholders a month to sort out halloumi mess

Staff Reporter

‘Frank talks’ but little sign of real progress, Guterres promises to continue efforts

Evie Andreou

Ayia Napa leading the way in blockchain technology

Jonathan Shkurko

Recalled teddy bear

Staff Reporter

Finance minister presents bill to establish deputy innovation ministry

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Teen suffers serious burns in suspected torture case

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign