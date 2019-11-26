Parking lot abuse pair to face racism charges

Police said Tuesday they intended to charge two Greek Cypriot women in connection with racially abusing a Russian woman in a parking lot in Larnaca back in October.

A police spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail that the two women will be charged with racism, xenophobia, and verbal abuse.

There are also grounds to charge the two women under the law against violence in the family because one of them had her underage son with her during the October 5 incident, which was captured on video and went viral.

Police said they have given investigators the green light to charge the two women, but not their mother, who was also present during the altercation.

The altercation was recorded by the Russian woman on her mobile phone.

She had spotted a car hitting another one in a parking lot and then driving away.

The woman then started to record the incident after telling them to stop.

The video shows the two women shouting at the person recording on the phone.

One is calling her a “whore” and telling her to go back to her country.

“Come to my home to clean the windows,” she added, while firing off expletives in both Greek and English.

“Go to the cabaret and dance,” she added, mocking the Russian woman by dancing around.

She also mocked her accent while on the phone to another person and kept referring to her as Romanian.

The second Cypriot woman threatened to take the Russian woman to court.

The argument continued even when a security guard arrived.

The Russian woman was later identified as Svetlana Zaitseva, originally from St. Petersburg.

She has been living in Limassol for the last 20 years and is the mother of three children.