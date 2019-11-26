November 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Peace and democracy are ideas that will always prevail

By CM Reader's View013
President Anastasiades and his team just after the Berlin dinner (CNA)

Once again, the UNSG spent his valuable time on the Cyprob in an effort to bring the two communities together towards a just and viable solution for the future generations. And these efforts should be appreciated by everyone who is looking for a peaceful resolution.

Pessimists will always point out the things that don’t work but the rest of us should spend our time more wisely and focus on the things that do.

The fact is, that the Republic of Cyprus is the only state recognized by all the members of the UN, save for Turkey. The ROC joined the EU as a full member state, in 2004, as a whole country including its EEZ.

The only country which continues to violate the sovereignty and integrity of the ROC and its citizens is Turkey; with its continued illegal violations of its EEZ, denying its citizens freedom of movement and property rights, and with the on-going threat of the 40,000 Turkish troops stationed on the island.

Autocrats and dictators come and go. Peace and democracy are ideas that will always prevail. And ideas can never be destroyed, so long as good people are willing to do the right thing.

YP

