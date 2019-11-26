November 26, 2019

Remand after teen burned with a lighter

By Gina Agapiou

The Limassol district court on Tuesday remanded a 21-year-old man for eight days in connection with the alleged physical abuse of an 18-year-old who is currently in hospital with burn injuries.

The suspect was arrested after the teenager went to the police with a family member to report the case. He reportedly admitted to physically abusing the 18-year-old. The offences took place between August and this week.

Not much official information has been released on the case.

The 18-year-old was examined by a state pathologist and was found to have serious burn injuries on various parts of his body. The burns were caused by a lighter. His condition is serious but stable.

According to reports the two men knew each other from school but lost contact later on until a few months ago when the 21-year-old contacted the 18-year-old through social media.

During their meetings the 21-year-old reportedly hit the younger man and forced him to take off his clothes and burned various parts of his body with a lighter.

He reported the case to the police after his family encouraged him to do so when they noticed bruises on his body.

The 21-year-old is being investigated for kidnap with the aim of causing grievous bodily harm, torture, inhumane and humiliating treatment, death threats and indecent assault.

