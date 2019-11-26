RES charge on electricity bills to be halved

November 26, 2019

The House commerce committee decided unanimously on Tuesday to cut the renewable energy charge on electricity bills by half per KwH from one cent currently in force, starting in 2020.

Committee chairman, Disy MP Andreas Kyprianou said consumers will pay half the RES charge in 2020 because the fund has accumulated a surplus of €35m.

The charge is imposed on all customers based on their consumption.

“You realise it must be returned to consumers who had been paying the change in the charge to one cent per KwH we had adopted,” Kyprianou said.

