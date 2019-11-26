November 26, 2019

Three arrested for abduction, robbery and assault

Three people were remanded on Tuesday in connection with a reported assault on a permanent resident of Cyprus in Limassol.

Two men, aged 41 and 29, were remanded for six days by Limassol district court and one woman age 31 for three days in connection with the same case.

The suspects were arrested on Monday after a 31-year-old man reported to the police on Sunday that he had been abducted, attacked and robbed.

The man told police in Pissouri that he had arranged to meet a woman at a petrol station earlier that day and while he was waiting for her another car approached him and two men got out.

He said the two men then roughly pulled him from his own car, hit him and shoved him back into his car in which they then drove him to an open area in Pissouri.

The woman he had arranged to meet followed them in the other car.

He said at the field they beat him up and took personal items and cash before all three fled in the other car.

The victim was taken to Limassol general hospital where doctors said he had bruises on various parts of the body. He was treated and released.

 

