November 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourist injured by airgun pellet in Paphos

By Staff Reporter022

Police in Paphos were trying to track down a pickup truck after a 50-year-old German tourist was shot in the leg with an airgun while cycling on Monday.

The man told police he was injured by an airgun pellet while cycling in the Polis area.

He said he was cycling along the road from the camping site to Polis hospital when he heard a loud noise from a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction. At almost the same time he felt a burn on his left knee, the man said.

He went to hospital where the doctor determined he had been injured by a pellet from an airgun, which was lodged in his leg.

The 50-year-old was scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday at Paphos general hospital.

Paphos police were trying to determine whether the injury was accidental or deliberate and were seeking the vehicle and its two passengers.

