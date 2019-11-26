November 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Will the police charge her when she recovers from her nervous breakdown?

By CM Reader's View00

I cannot believe what I have just read.

So the woman who allegedly jumped the red light and killed the young girl hasn’t been arrested because she has since suffered a nervous breakdown? And what about the fact she killed a child?

Is suffering a ‘nervous breakdown’ now some kind of defence?

Cast your minds back to the altercation between the Cypriot and Russian women in the Larnaca car park. Didn’t one of the them supposedly suffer an immediate ‘nervous breakdown’?

If not prison how about throwing them into a secure facility instead where they can get the help they clearly need.

Will the police arrest and/or charge when she recovers?

Ma

Girl seen pressing crossing button before she was killed by car

