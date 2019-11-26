November 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather alert for Tuesday night

By Peter Michael00

A yellow weather alert has been issued from 10pm on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday by the meteorological service.

The alert was issued due to the high chance of thunderstorms expected to affect Cyprus. The meteorological service added the storms could be accompanied by hail.

Accumulated rainfall is expected to exceed 35 millimeters per hour in some areas, the service added.

A low-pressure system will be affecting the area until Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday night, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy at times, and rain is expected, along with scattered thunderstorms.

The temperature is expected to fall to 9C inland, 14C on the western coast, 12C in the rest of the coastal areas, and 6C in the mountains.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will rise to 21C inland, 22C on the coast, and 12C in mountain areas.

The weather will improve in the late afternoon.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the weather will be partly cloudy, and there is a chance of scattered showers.

 

Related posts

British MEP calls for actions against Cyprus at European Parliament

Jonathan Shkurko

Disy boss ‘ten times’ as keen as anyone for truth about spy van

Staff Reporter

Reactions to Berlin meeting in Cyprus stick to party lines

Elias Hazou

Three arrested for abduction, robbery and assault

Jonathan Shkurko

Parking lot abuse pair to face racism charges

Jonathan Shkurko

Tourist injured by airgun pellet in Paphos

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign