25 years of flying better with Emirates from Cyprus

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, celebrated its 25th anniversary of presence in Cyprus with a big event. Partners, associates and media representatives enjoyed a wonderful evening at The Landmark Hotel on the 25th of November where the festivities were held.
Τhe airline started flying with the A6-EMB aircrafts only between Larnaka and Dubai. Today, Emirates is also flying from Cyprus to Malta with the modern, wide-cabin Boeing 777 aircrafts connecting Cypriot passengers to 159 destinations all around the globe. Since arriving in 1994, Emirates has established a trust relationship with the Cypriot public and is recognized as one of the most committed tourist partners of Cyprus and is constantly generating new trade and tourism opportunities.
As the travel experience is the one of the most important aspects of flying, the investment made by Emirates on the specific part is reflected on the airline’s success in Cyprus. Emirates has been proudly serving the Cypriot public the last 25 years providing the best possible experience and value to the public both on the ground and in the air. Through the careful studies, the on-board surveys and the cabin crew log feedback after flights, Emirates identifies the needs of the market in order to determine opportunities for new flight services. Furthermore, EK offers connection to destinations that other airlines operating in CY don’t.
As a key player now the Cypriot market, Emirates is not only helping with the country’s economic development, but also at its social cohesion. It is regularly providing employment opportunities and is already the employer of choice for more than 85 Cypriot nationals. Additionally, Emirates creates value for economies, communities, partners, customers and stakeholders, through the provision of high-quality air transport services.
Mohammed Alqassim, Emirates’ newly appoint Country Manager for Cyprus said: “Celebrating 25 years of service to Larnaka is a significant milestone, which underscores our commitment to Cyprus. It’s an important market for Emirates and we take great pride in offering Cypriot travelers connectivity to over 150 destinations, as well as bringing travelers from across the world to Cyprus. We thank our industry partners and customers for their support and look forward to many more years of success together.”
