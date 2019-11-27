November 27, 2019

Akamas will be yet another fondly remembered disaster

By CM Reader's View019
The Akamas is part of the EU-wide Natura 2000 network of nature protection areas established under the 1992 Habitats Directive

Tragically the fate of the Akamas is sealed with the new motorway.

Building an unnecessary Paphos-Polis highway that acaully goes from the Airport to just outside Polis shows what drives Cyprus – short term, unsustainable money grabbing involving the least possible effort for the maximum return.

Once the area has been concreted over, tourists not returning and all the money gone the Akamas will be yet another fondly remembered disaster on the end of an never ending list.

Maybe the locals could be reminded of this when the end comes…..maybe we could also remind them where all the money always ends up, with the people who drive these wreckless decisions.

BE

March on Saturday to protest Akamas inaction

