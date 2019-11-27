November 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet announces changes to Green Line code to curb irregular migration

By Evie Andreou0151
File photo; The crossing point at the Ledra Palace

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the amendment to the Green Line code of implementation in a bid to curb the uncontrolled influx of migrants through the north.

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said after the cabinet meeting that together with the foreign ministry, they proposed amending the Green Line code of implementation to prohibit the movement of third-country nationals arriving from an illegal entry point to areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus.

They also proposed to prohibit the movement from the areas controlled by the Republic to the north for holders of temporary residence permits issued by the Republic.

According to Petrides, along with the adoption of the Green Line Regulation in 2004, its code of implementation was also adopted, which covers the practical aspects of the regulation.

He said the situation has changed since 2004 when the code was adopted as back then there was no issue of irregular immigration to the extent that it exists today.

 

MORE LATER

Related posts

Names of those on passports to be revoked made public

Evie Andreou

Coca Cola to ban plastic packaging

Gina Agapiou

Small states should stick together says House president

Nick Theodoulou

Youth march against the ‘power of money’

Gina Agapiou

Soldier says tourist was shot by accident (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Leonardo Da Vinci: 500 years on

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign