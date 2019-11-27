November 27, 2019

Cabinet approves incentive plan for photovoltaics and electric cars

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to provide incentives for the installation of photovoltaic systems, charging stations and smart metres in homes for charging either hybrid or electric cars.

According to energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis the plan is considered a pilot project for now.

The money needed, around €1 million, will be funded by the renewable resources and energy savings fund.

The decision was made following the commitment by the government to encourage the use of electric cars last week.

This plan involves the purchase of a new electric car for under €40,000, for which each buyer will get €5,000 from the government.

The electric car needs to have a capacity of less than 1,800 cc.

In a related development, the installation of photovoltaics in school buildings was announced on Wednesday by education minister Costas Hambiaouris.

The cabinet approved the preliminary agreement between the ministry and the electricity authority (EAC) for the installation of photovoltaic systems in public schools in the morning.

 

