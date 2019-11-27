November 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Cyprus Airways flies to new destinations in 2020

By Nick Theodoulou00

Cyprus Airways has announced ticket sales for summer 2020 from Larnaca and Paphos to destinations in Greece, Europe and the Middle East.

The local carrier said it was proud to offer new flights to both the mainland and islands of Greece, including, Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Rhodes, Corfu, Santorini, Skiathos, and Preveza.

Paphos airport will have greater reach by connecting with Athens and Tel Aviv.

The new flights also include two cosmopolitan hubs in Switzerland (Zurich and Geneva), two World Heritage recognised cities in Slovakia (Bratislava and Kosice), the Shakespearian city of Verona in Italy and the historic city of Prague in Czech Republic.

The company would continue its flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut and add Cairo to its destinations.

“Summer 2020 is an opportunity for growth, both for us and our passengers, better connecting our neighbourhood with a focus on Greece while adding destinations worth exploring giving broad options for the lifestyle our customer truly values,” said Natalia Popova, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways.

Cyprus Airways operates flights to Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. All Cyprus Airways flights operate on modern Airbus A319 aircraft with a capacity of 144 Economy Class seats.

 

 

 

 

