Damning report: teen’s suicide a result of ‘criminal indifference’ by social workers

The four social welfare officials dealing with the case of the 15-year-old boy who committed suicide in September showed ‘utter criminal indifference’ and bear disciplinary and possibly criminal responsibility, the ombudswoman said on Wednesday.

The commissioner, who delivered her report into the death of the boy known simply as Stylianos to President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday, said procedures had not been followed.

“There are personal responsibilities of the officials of the social welfare service. Both criminal and possibly disciplinary offences arise,” ombudswoman Maria Lottides said.

Stylianos was found dead by his father at the family farm in Nicosia district on September 5. The family was reportedly experiencing abject poverty, psychological problems and domestic violence. After Stylianos’ death, his two younger siblings were removed from their family home.

Rejecting the department’s argument of staff shortages, Lottides said there was “utter criminal indifference” as to the implementation of circulars and manuals that were in effect and periodically, “but they had exhibited utter indifference to that.”

Lottides also said that police officers were also found to bear responsibility, for the same reasons, of violating police regulations. Criminal responsibilities may also fall on another individual who is not a civil servant, she said but gave no further information.

She said the disciplinary and possible criminal offences concern four officials of the social welfare service. The possibility of the latter means the report will be sent to the attorney-general.

As regards the police officers, she said, it would be up to the police chief to decide since it concerns omissions by first response officers.

The ombudswoman was tasked to carry out a probe by the cabinet across four state agencies after the suicide of the 15-year-old. The social welfare services came under particular scrutiny over whether they had handled the case properly and whether the boy’s death could have been prevented.

She said the probe started from 2007 when concerns were first raised over the family, noting that between 2011 and 2013 when the number of incidents escalated incidents, “the wrong estimates were made” that led to the tragic result.

“From 2013 onwards, there was utter inaction,” she said.

Anastasiades expressed his sorrow over the findings of the report.

“We will not just stick to mere findings,” he pledged.

The president said that the presence of Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou was not accidental. “It is precisely because we would like to see how to deal with such situations either of disobedience to the rules or negligence or indifference,” he said.

Emilianidou said that the government fully adopts the findings.

“It is for that reason we carried on with an independent probe into this tragic incident, the death of a child, to see the results and responsibilities anyone may bear,” Emilianidou said.

As regards the social welfare services, she said for the disciplinary offences, the indicated procedures would be fully followed without ruling out suspensions.

The minister said that responsibilities must be attributed

“It is obvious the procedures were there as well as circulars, but the indicated procedures were not followed,” she said.