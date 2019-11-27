Leonardo Da Vinci: 500 years on

As part of the official celebrations for the anniversary of 500 years from the death of Leonardo da Vinci, the Italian Embassy in Cyprus in collaboration with art historian Maria Paphiti organise this year’s second lecture on the famous Renaissance artist.

The speaker, Professor David Ekserdjian, is one of the world’s most renowned art historians and will be at the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia on December 2 to deliver his lecture.

Da Vinci is the most famous artist of all time. He died 500 years ago and to celebrate his life and legacy, Italy and many other countries have dedicated this year to his memory via a multitude of exhibitions and events that culminate with the largest ever exhibition on the artist at the Louvre museum in Paris. The lecture follows one that was successfully staged last May.

The artist’s outstanding talent was eveident early in his life and as a teenager he was educated in the studio of Andrea del Verrocchio in Florence. He soon became an accomplished artist who excelled in painting, drawing, sculpting and architecture. In fact, he was a polymath who practised science, music, mathematics, engineering, literature, anatomy, geology, astronomy, botany, writing, history and cartography. He worked for the most prominent art patrons of the time including Lorenzo de’ Medici, Ludovico Sforza Duke of Milan, Pope Leo X and the King Francis I of France.

His unconventional personality as well as his tremendously detailed and intriguing paintings exudes a mystery that has captivated the interest of scholars and the general public alike since their creation.

The sale of the painting Salvator Mundi at Christie’s New York in November 2017 for $450,312,500 broke all records and proved indeed that da Vinci’s art, which so rarely comes up in the market, is still the most sought after of all. Professor Ekserdjian, one of the world’s foremost art historians in Renaissance art and one of the privileged few that actually examined the Salvator Mundi and other da Vinci paintings will narrate his own stories about the Italian master.

“I believe that Leonardo da Vinci’s legacy goes beyond borders and time,” Ambassador of Italy in Cyprus Andrea Cavallari said. “Besides being a reason of particular pride for us Italians, his life and works have become part of our common heritage that we are glad to share with anyone who cares about culture, science and humanity.

“It is in that spirit that, after the brilliant conference of Professor Maurizio Seracini last May, we are now pleased to bring to the Cypriot public the extraordinary research on Leonardo that has been made by Professor David Ekserdjian. I am sure that Professor Eksedjian’s presentation will be fascinating and enlightening, both on the case of the Salvator Mundi and with regard to many other aspects of Leonardo’s work.”

The lecture, which will be in English, is open to the public and free of charge. Seat reservations are necessary and can be booked via the Italian Embassy: [email protected].

Leonardo da Vinci Five Hundred Years on: the Salvator Mundi and Other Stories

Lecture by Professor David Ekserdjian as part of the official celebrations for the anniversary of 500 years from the death of Leonardo da Vinci. December 2. Bank of Cyprus Headquarters, Nicosia. 7.15pm. Free. In English. [email protected]