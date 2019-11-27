November 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol named European city of sport

By Gina Agapiou00

Limassol Municipality officially announced on Tuesday ACES Europe has designated it as a European city of sport for 2020.

The non-profit organisation is based in Brussels and recognises various European places as towns of sport every year, while it is also an official partner of the European Commission in the European Week of Sport.

President of ACES Europe Gian Francesco Lupattelli sent a letter to Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides informing him of the decision.

In the letter, Lupattelli congratulated the municipality for organising sport activities and promoting sport tourism.

“It was a goal of the municipality to claim the important title of the European city of Sport and its attainment will constitute the beginning of an essential upgrading of sports in our town in different sectors,” Nicolaides said.

The mayor also revealed the long-term goals of the municipality to upgrade and create new sport facilities and parks including the creation of sport facilities near the coastal area able to host international events.

Nicolaides and his colleagues will attend the award ceremony for the official title nomination on December 10 at the European Parliament in Brussels.

 

Related posts

Remand after teen burned with a lighter

Gina Agapiou

RICS investigates after member said to sell Greek Cypriot property in north

Evie Andreou

March on Saturday to protest Akamas inaction

Gina Agapiou

Psem calls on students to walk out of classes Thursday

Gina Agapiou

Man jailed for life for murdering woman with knife

George Psyllides

Yellow weather alert for Tuesday night

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign