November 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Man City go through despite laboured draw with Shakhtar

By Reuters News Service00
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their goal with teammates

Manchester City reached the Champions League’s last 16 despite an unconvincing 1-1 draw at home to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

After a mostly uneventul first half, Pep Guardiola’s side went ahead in the 56th minute when Gabriel Jesus twisted and turned in the box before poking the ball to Ilkay Gundogan who slotted home.

Yet Shakhtar drew level in the 69th minute with a perfectly-constructed break that ended with Israeli substitute Manor Solomon drilling past Ederson after an excellent pull-back from Dodo.

The result leaves City top of Group C on 11 points ahead of their final group game away to Dinamo Zagreb with Shakhtar in second place on six points.

