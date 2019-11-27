November 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man critical after he was shot in Larnaca

By George Psyllides

A man was in critical condition on Wednesday evening after he was shot outside his house in Larnaca.

Reports said the 37-year-old man was apparently ambushed in the parking lot of an apartment building near the town’s port at around 9pm.

He has just parked his and was getting out when he was shot several times.

He was rushed to hospital, as police arrived at the scene and started their investigation.

