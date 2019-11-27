November 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Paphos General was once the ‘flagship hospital’ in Cyprus

By CM Reader's View00
Paphos hospital

When built, Paphos General was the “flagship hospital in Cyprus” – clean and modern, however it has suffered almost 20 years of neglect.

Much of the place has never had a fresh coat of paint, and the atrium which was such a lovely feature has become a disgrace.

Until recently the “public” toilets were also an absolute disgrace.

Why has the Ministry of Health allowed what was such a lovely building fall into such disrepair.

WS

Paphos hospital criticised for ongoing works at A&E

Related posts

Akamas will be yet another fondly remembered disaster

CM Reader's View

President Erdogan is crushing free media in Turkey

CM Reader's View

Our View: Not much to celebrate in new ‘window of hope’

CM: Our View

Will the police charge her when she recovers from her nervous breakdown?

CM Reader's View

Peace and democracy are ideas that will always prevail

CM Reader's View

Our View: an innovation ministry will stifle the very thing it is supposed to promote

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign