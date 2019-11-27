November 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

President Erdogan is crushing free media in Turkey

By CM Reader's View00
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

An article in The Middle East Media Research Institute outlines exactly what Erdogan is doing.

(“Turkish President Erdoğan Continues To Crush Free Media In Turkey As He Expands Messaging Efforts In Washington, D.C. Through His English-Language TV Channel TRT World, Which Was Recently Given Media Award By Al-Qaeda Affiliate”)

There’s also an article on Washington Post about this and how Erdogan is trying to spread his propaganda abroad while keeping his people in the dark and puting in jail all those that oppose him.

WP: “In the weeks since Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria, called Operation Peace Spring, TRT World has provided a steady stream of enthusiastic coverage, including politicians and celebrities praising the military offensive, Turkish civilians showing their patriotism, Turkish minorities and Syrian refugees supporting the invasion, and numerous government officials promoting the policy.

At the same time, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Turkish government has banned the domestic publication of critical news reports and commentary on the military operation. The interior minister announced in mid-October that the government had taken “necessary action” against 500 people, detaining 121, who had “insulted Operation Peace Spring” on social media by terming it an invasion. Two journalists, the ministry said, were arrested for their social media postings, released on probation and banned from international travel.”

K

Former Erdogan ally says Turkey ‘in dark tunnel’, plans new party

