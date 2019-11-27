November 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Greece

Quake measuring 6.0 recorded north of Crete

By Reuters News Service00

An earthquake with a preliminary reading of 6.0 was recorded north-west of the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

EMSC said it was recorded at a depth of 56 kilometres between the islands of Crete and Kythera. There were no immediate reports of damage.

On Tuesday, at least 21 people were killed in Albania by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the most powerful earthquake to strike the Balkan country in decades.

