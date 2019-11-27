November 27, 2019

Small states should stick together says House president

By Nick Theodoulou095
Demetris Syllouris addressing the conference

The conference of the House Speakers of the Small States of Europe is taking place in Nicosia on Wednesday, focusing on cooperation between small states.

House speakers from Cyprus, Iceland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Monaco and Montenegro will discuss issues related to the digital era, cooperation and dialogue with states in the Middle East and financial diplomacy.

In his opening speech, House speaker Demetris Syllouris emphasised that the conference this year has widened the debate to include countries in the Middle East.

Representatives from Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Kuwait and Israel are attending the conference.

He said this enriches cooperation as well as economic diplomacy with the participation of various stakeholders in the fields of trade and business.

Syllouris added that the small states had demonstrated the determination to keep working together in order to strengthen common values and interests for the benefit of their citizens.

He also pledged Cyprus’ commitment to the universal values and principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law which is the basis for cooperation between the small states.

He pointed out that Cyprus, in its effort to deal with the continuing violations by Turkey both on the ground and in its exclusive economic zone, places great significance in the importance of multilateral cooperation.

“Cooperation and frequent exchange of views is important as small states are often more vulnerable to the arbitrariness of those who do not respect the rules of international law,” he said.

The conference will conclude in the afternoon with the adoption of a joint declaration and a press conference. Later in the evening Syllouris will hold a formal dinner in honour of the delegates.

