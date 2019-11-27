November 27, 2019

Soldier says tourist was shot by accident

An 18-year-old soldier, suspected of firing a shot and injuring a tourist who was cycling in Polis Chrysochous on Monday, was arrested on Tuesday evening, while a student is also wanted by police in connection with the case.

The German tourist, who reported the incident to police, said he was cycling along the road from the camping site to Polis hospital when he heard a loud noise from a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction and felt a burn on his left knee, the man said.

He went to hospital where the doctor determined he had been injured by a pellet from an air gun, which was lodged in his leg. The pellet was removed by surgery on Tuesday.

Police traced the pickup truck from which the 50-year-old German tourist said he heard a loud noise.

The 18-year-old said the shot was fired with an air gun by accident. According to his statement, he was in the vehicle with the student when the gun went off.

During a search of the soldier’s home police found a shotgun, a Flobert rifle and an air gun.

 

