Leptos Group sponsors Cyprus International 4-day Challenge 2019

The 15th edition of the Event is now an unforgettable memory for both the runners and the organizers. Participation increased to 360 runners with ages between 21 years old and the eldest runner being 86 years old, Imre Kenyer from Hungary. Runners travelled from various countries such as UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, Russia, Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, USA, South Africa, Austria, Switzerland, and many more. Supporters and escorts participation was also higher this year.

For one more year, highlights of the event were the 11k Hill Run on day 2 of the race & the Half Marathon Multiterrain Run on day 3 of the race, both of which took place in the AKAMAS Nature reserve park.
– Half marathon started from the square of Neo Chorio village and finished on the Beach of Toxeftra. The route took runners on one of the most scenic & spectacular trails on our island, if not in Europe.
– The 11k Hill Run, started close by Toxeftra Beach, finished by the beautiful village square / church of Pano Arodes, and took runners on a climb where steep ascends took turns with short, sharp descents, to give a final gain of altitude of over 600m through alternating landscapes, including a forest, a moonscape like valley and vineyards!!!

Both AKAMAS routes on day 2 & 3 as well as the time trial on the first day and the 10k Paphos City Run on the last day, were dominated by Tom Adams from Great Britain, who completed the event in 02:47:57 overall male category and by Claire Fitzpatrick, again from Great Britain who completed the event in 03:34:11 overall female category.

In the Male/ Mix Team challenge, overall winner was the RAF Cranwell-A team with runners from the UK, winning with a cumulative time of 10:23:53 and in the Female Team Challenge, overall winner was the Waddington Wombles team with runners again from the UK, winning a cumulative time of 13:24:11

