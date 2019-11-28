November 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Restaurant & Bar Review

Bar review: Angels’ Share, Nicosia

By Gina Agapiou01

I knew alcoholic drinks are aged in wooden barrels. What I didn’t know is that every year, a small amount of liquid – up to two per cent – evaporates ‘into the heavens’ from the casks. Jim Beam, probably in an attempt to see the silver lining in their vanishing money, called this amount the “angels’ share”.

As I was waiting for my cocktail a bar of the same name, barman Loukas Stratis, and an excellent storyteller if I may add, introduced me to the naming process of the bar and the fun titles of their signature drinks.

Looking around, the place has a sharp clean vibe to it, with a chess tiled floor and minimal design. Tasting my Tears of Gods, a bold masticha based cocktail with tangerine and lemon, I could smell the citrus blossoms’ essence sprayed on top of the fantastic beverage which took the drinking experience to the next level. “Cocktails must satisfy all the senses,” Stratis said.

Visiting the bar early in the evening, I had time to chat with the staff and browse their long, entertaining list of cocktails. The emphasis is firmly on cocktails as the venue has teamed up with those behind Barons Moving Bar although there are bites, many intended to share.

“All the cocktails’ names have a story behind them, a hidden meaning,” the barman told me as I was trying to figure out Angels’ Moonshine, a whiskey-based signature drink. “Whiskey was made at night in the forest during America’s alcohol prohibition,” he told me, “people back in the 20s named it moonshine.”

The bar hosts different DJs maintaining the ‘speak easy’ philosophy with pleasant background music from Arctic Monkeys to electro-jazz rhythms depending on the night.

It is accessible to people with disabilities through the back door and includes an elevator to access the first floor which is coming soon with a second bar.

 

Angels’ Share

Where: 48 Makarios Avenue, Nicosia

When: Wednesday to Saturday 6pm-1am

How much: €8 average for cocktails

Contact: 22 664848

 

Related posts

Winning Spanish guitarist to give concert

Eleni Philippou

Hypersurfacing: what’s it all about

Eleni Philippou

Writer and TV critic Clive James dies aged 80

Reuters News Service

The legacy of Stass Paraskos lives on 

Eleni Philippou

Leonardo Da Vinci: 500 years on

Eleni Philippou

A dance festival with No_Body

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign