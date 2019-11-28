November 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Event calls on public to #RunwithUs

By Eleni Philippou

On your marks, get set, go! Bank of Cyprus is sponsoring the 12th annual race organised by the Drο.Me.A Racing Club, on Sunday December 1 at the Athalassa National Forest Park.

Starting at 10am, the event features 5km and 10km road races, an 800m kids’ race as well as a 5km corporate race for charity, with all proceeds from that last-named race being donated to support the work of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Center – specifically to purchase tablets for patients of the daycare unit, which administers around 80 chemotherapy sessions daily. In this way, patients will have something to do while waiting, watching their favourite movies and TV series.

Bank of Cyprus staff will be actively engaged at #RunWithUs, either as runners or volunteers, in the framework of the Bank’s corporate social responsibility and the ‘Well at Work’ programme.

Both the Bank of Cyprus and the Drο.Me.A Racing Club aspire to promote sports, boost sports culture and pave the way towards a more active lifestyle, in an effort to prevent serious diseases such as cancer.

“So put on your sports outfit, wear your smile, bring your friends and family,” say the organisers “and come join us in running – or walking – to help those in need.” For more information, please visit www.dromearacing.com

 

Run with Us

Running event with a 5km, 10km, 800m children’s race and 5km charity race. December 1. Athalassa Park, Nicosia. www.dromearacing.com

