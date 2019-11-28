Hypersurfacing: what’s it all about

This month, and until the end of February, NiMAC (the Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre, associated with the Pierides Foundation) organises and presents ‘Hypersurfacing’ – a project curated by Marina Christodoulidou.
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of NiMAC, the project seeks to showcase a plurality of practices by Cypriot contemporary artists and will unfold via two platforms: an exhibition and a forum.
The exhibition, opening on 29 November, will present new work by 12 Cypriot contemporary artists: Raissa Angeli, Peter Eramian, Stelios Kallinikou, Lito Kattou, Phanos Kyriacou, Orestis Lazouras, Nayia Savva, Constantinos Taliotis, Maria Toumazou, Leontios Toumpouris, Marina Xenofontos and Natalie Yiaxi.
Starting in early November, the forum will involve a group of international curators who, in collaboration with the participating artists, will attempt to activate a space for creative exchanges and meetings. Curators Ioanna Gerakidi, Ryan Inouye, Katarina Kostandinovic, Luca Lo Pinto, Salma Tuqan and Andres Valtierra will be participating in the forum. A series of events will be open to the public.
The exhibition will feature photography, film, sculpture, sound, text, installations, and spatial compositions, and will revolve around the concept of the surface, foregrounding its inherent presence in the work of the artists.
According to the curator: “Surface is understood here as a site of emergence, where material and conceptual exchanges enable artists to articulate thoughts. It stands as the most directly apparent aspect of our environment, material or immaterial, and thus emerges as a process of becoming perceptible. The state of being ‘hyper’, on the other hand, presupposes a mode of over-being. And when it meets the surface, the hyper opens up to possibilities beyond materiality and signification.”
Taking the notion of the hypersurface as a starting point, the artists focus on its role in their own areas of interest and research, delving into subjects ranging from natural and urban landscapes to autobiographical and imaginary relationships, material and immaterial studies, fact and fiction. Hence, the works presented in the exhibition are both a response to and – in many ways – a reverberation of the concept of the hypersurface.
The project will be accompanied by a publication featuring essays by Misal Adnan, Marina Christodoulidou, Eoin Dara, Ioanna Gerakidi, Mattia Giussani, Ryan Inouye, Jesi Khadivi, Carlos Kong, Katarina Kostandinović, Luca Lo Pinto, Francis McKee, Ceel Mogami de Haas, Edwin Nasr, Yiannis Toumazis, Andrés Valtierra and Andreas Vrahimis.
Hypersurfacing
Project with an exhibition and a forum with many participating artists. curated by Marina Christodoulidou. Exhibition from November 29-February 29. NiMAC, Nicosia. Opening night 7pm. Tuesday – Saturday: 10 am-9pm. Tel: 22-797400