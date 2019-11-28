November 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Industrial production up in first nine months

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Industrial production in Cyprus increased in both September and the first nine months of this year.

According to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Thursday the index of industrial production for September 2019 reached 137.7 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of five per cent compared to September 2018.

During the period January to September 2019, the index recorded an increase of 3.5 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In manufacturing, the index for September 2019 reached 140.4 units, recording an increase of 6.9 per cent compared to September 2018.

During the period January – September 2019, manufacturing showed an increase of 4.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Cyprus Airways flies to new destinations in 2020

Nick Theodoulou

RES charge on electricity bills to be halved

Elias Hazou

Cyprus poised to sign natural gas supply contract by year’s end

Peter Michael

Electricity authority announces reduced profits

George Psyllides

Cyprus has seventh most expensive electricity in EU

Source: Cyprus News Agency

BoC announces €19m net profit in Q3, €119m in nine months

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign