Napoli draw keeps Liverpool waiting

Dejan Lovren headed in Liverpool's equaliser, but the European champions will have to wait to book their place in the last 16

Liverpool and Napoli drew 1-1 at Anfield on Wednesday, leaving both sides with work to do in their final Champions League group matches to reach the last 16.

European champions Liverpool lead Group E on 10 points with Napoli a point behind and Salzburg on seven. Jurgen Klopp’s side are away to Salzburg in their final game while Napoli host bottom club Genk.

Dries Mertens put Napoli ahead in the 21st minute with a sweet strike from a tight angle after running on to a through-ball from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Liverpool levelled when Dejan Lovren headed home from a James Milner corner in the 65th minute.

Results from the Champions League on Wednesday:

Liverpool 1
Napoli 1

Genk 1
Red Bull Salzburg 4

Valencia 2
Chelsea 2

Lille 0
Ajax 2

Barcelona 3
B. Dortmund 1

Slavia Prague 1
Inter Milan 3

Zenit St Petersburg 2
Lyon 0

RB Leipzig 2
Benfica 2

