Not the first time Paphos mayor has ‘upset’ the police force

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos has been critical of he police for years and with good reason.

A couple of years back he fingered Elias Mouzos as a major drug dealer in Paphos, only to be told by the police he was not even in the country. The police however eventually had to arrest him when he shot at a local policeman. That wasn’t fake news – it was genuine information the police chose to ignore.

“Fake news” is something that most people can work out the validity of (or not) on their own. Arresting and prosecuting for fake news is a way of covering up inconvenient truths and really has no place in a functioning democracy. Every police force has it’s corrupt individuals- if pointing that out becomes a crime, then that’s a very dangerous thing indeed.

If criminals can rely on the police and “fake news” law to shut the whistle-blowers up we have a very serious problem, especially if the whistle-blowers are also democratically elected representatives.

